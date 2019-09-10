A joint effort by investigators of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Fulton Police Department, have led to charges involving bogus currency.

Sheriff’s reports said 41 year old Danny Brent Northcutt, of the Shawtown community, was arrested for passing counterfeit money in Obion County.

The charges stem from the August 2019 passing of counterfeit currency at the Dollar General Store, on Old Lake Road, and the passing of counterfeit currency at the Family Dollar in South Fulton.

Northcutt is charged with two counts of criminal simulation.