Two Obion County women will appear in General Sessions Court next week on charges of stealing Christmas presents.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 18 year old Maryion Stanley, of Kenton, and 20 year old Zoey Frame, of Union City, were taken into custody following an investigation into a possible burglary at a home in Kenton.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies arrived at the East Trimble Mason Hall Road residence, to learn someone had taken wrapped Christmas presents, along with additional toys and electronics.

The burglary investigation led to Ms. Stanley and Ms. Frame, who attempted to sell some of the stolen items online.

Both were charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary, and will now appear in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on December 29th.