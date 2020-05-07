The Obion County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday on an active warrant and drug charges.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies located 34 year old Matthew Parrish, on the parking lot of the Williams Sausage plant in Woodland Mills.

Reports said deputies were serving an arrest warrant on Parrish for identity theft in Weakley County, when a small amount of methamphetamine was found on his possession.

During an additional search, officers found a pouch containing a bag of methamphetamine and small amount of marijuana, along with pieces of an orange pill in a cigarette pack.

Parrish was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, with simple possession of a schedule two drug and marijuana.

His vehicle was towed to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, due to containing possible stolen items, or items purchased with a stolen debit card.