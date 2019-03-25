A suspect wanted in a Graves County home burglary was arrested in Obion County.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department reported the burglary on March 16th involving a home on Alben Barkley Road near Melber.

The victim reported the front door of the residence kicked open, with a 55-inch LG flat screen television and XBOX 360 game console with games taken.

Graves County detectives followed up on tips and leads and with the assistance of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, 18 year old Clayton Williams Jr., of Cunningham, was arrested.

Following interviews with Williams, the XBOX game system and games were recovered, however an unknown individual in Dyersburg reportedly purchased the stolen television.

Williams was taken to the Obion County Jail awaiting extradition, on charges of 2nd degree burglary and criminal mischief.