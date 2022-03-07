Obion County Assigned New State Trooper After Cadet Graduation

The Tennessee Highway Patrol now has 56 new members.

The newest graduating Cadet Class 1021 completed a 16-week regular Trooper cadet class, and a 10-week lateral cadet class.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, with Governor Bill Lee delivering the keynote speech.

The 46 graduates included five prior law enforcement officers, 14 cadets with prior military service, six cadets with Associate’s degrees, 19 cadets with Bachelor’s degrees and one cadet with a Master’s degree.

Assignments for the new officer included Trooper Jason Russell for Obion County.