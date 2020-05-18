Obion County’s County Attorney gave an update on filed lawsuits during the monthly meeting on Monday morning.

Steve Conley began his report to Commissioners at the meeting, and those joining on-line, by offering thanks for efforts made during the pandemic.

Conley first reported on two lawsuits filed by inmates at the Obion County Jail.

The County Attorney then introduced the newest lawsuit, concerning the arrest and death of 37 year old Sterling Higgins, of Obion County.

The county government is also facing a lawsuit involving discrimination charges, against an employee at the road department.