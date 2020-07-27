Obion County’s County Attorney says protection from COVID litigation is needed for the school system.

During last week’s monthly County Commission meeting, Steve Conley told bold members of his work with Director of School’s Tim Watkins.

Conley was asked which government ruling would be his preference in receiving protection from lawsuits.

Conley then explained the greatest liability the school system could have when going back into session.

The Obion County School System is scheduled to begin classes on August 4th.