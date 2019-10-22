Obion County Commissioners were updated on litigation cases during Monday’s monthly meeting.

During the County Attorney report, Steve Conley first spoke of the racial harassment lawsuit involving the county road department.

Conley then addressed the issue pertaining to the death of 37 year old Sterling Higgins, of Union City, who died after being taken to the Obion County Jail during the early morning hours of March 25th.

The County attorney also spoke about a possible lawsuit involving an inmate, who died from a medical condition after being released from the Obion County Jail.