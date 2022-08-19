Obion County Attorney Updates Commission on Solar Farm and Ambulance Service

Obion County’s County Attorney updated board members on his work involving the solar project and ambulance service.

During this week’s Commission meeting, Steve Conley first addressed the progress being made concerning the Skyhawk Solar Farm at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.(AUDIO)

Conley then addressed issues involving insurance and the Baptist Ambulance Service.(AUDIO)

The County Attorney also gave an update concerning the opioid litigation lawsuit, and said no new lawsuits had been filed against the county.