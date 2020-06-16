Obion County’s County Attorney presented an update on pending lawsuits during Monday’s monthly meeting in Union City.

Steve Conley informed the board about two high profile lawsuits that have bben filed.

Conley said a current inmate at the Obion County Jail has filed three lawsuits against the Sheriff’s Department.

Conley said the first two lawsuits includes not having a law library, and the denial to take a parenting class.

Motions to dismiss will be filed in these cases.

Conley said he has learned the individual has now filed a lawsuit in federal court in Jackson, which has not been seen.