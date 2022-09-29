Obion County Attorney Updates Progress With Insurance and Ambulance Provider

Progress has been made in Obion County involving health insurance issues involving the local Baptist Ambulance Service.

County Attorney Steve Conley gave an update to the County Commission, pertaining to the issue of those covered by Blue Cross-Blue Shield. (AUDIO)

Conley also explained another agreement pertaining to the insurance by Baptist Ambulance Service. (AUDIO)

Conley said the agreement applies not only to county employees, but all residents of Obion County.