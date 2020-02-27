The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed the name of the chaperone for the Obion County Central bass fishing team that disappeared on Saturday at Pickwick Dame in Hardin County.

Reports released on Wednesday stated 43 year old Kenneth Driver was with the two 15-year old bass team members.

Driver was the father of one of the two team members.

The three were in a 20-foot Stratos bass boat that went through the Pickwick Dam around 8:30 on Saturday morning.

TWRA reports said the extensively damaged boat was recovered Monday near the Savannah Bridge, some 14 miles from the dam.

TWRA transitioned the search on Wednesday to a recovery effort, due to water flow, water temperature and air temperatures.

Reports indicated searchers covered a 50-mile section of the Tennessee River on Wednesday, using surface and electronic scans.