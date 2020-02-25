The issue of establishing a refugee settlement was debated at the Obion County Legislative meeting on Tuesday.

County Attorney Steve Conley was requested in January to write a resolution for board revue, which would stop Obion County from participation.

During discussion on the issue, Conley spoke about his research on refugees and immigration in Tennessee.

Conley the conveyed the opinion of CTAS on the refugee issue.

Legislative committee member Ricky Boyd said the County Commission Association recently chose not to address the refugee settlement in Tennessee counties.

Boyd expressed his support of accepting those who come into the country legally.

Following the debate, members voted (3-1), with Boyd voting “no”, to send the resolution to the Budget Committee for further consideration.

The Budget Committee will meet Wednesday morning at 8:00 at the County Mayor’s Office.