Obion County Budget Committee Approves Airport Funding, Coroner Increase

Obion County Budget Committee members held a budget hearing to discuss issues for the new fiscal year.

Board members discussed the funding plan requests for 16 different line items on the agenda.

During the meeting, County Mayor Benny McGuire addressed the annual request from Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.(AUDIO)

Budget Chairman Sam Sinclair then explained the increase in the budget of the County Coroner and Medical Examiner.(AUDIO)

During the session, the board also approved an increase in pay for the Veterans Service Director, and heard other requests from the library, election commission, property assessor and emergency management.