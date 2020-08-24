A recent agreement by the Obion County Commission and School System, allowed teachers and staff members to receive a one-time bonus of $750.

The move came after the latest approved state budget resulted in no pay raises for teachers statewide.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. explained how the teacher bonus was negotiated, with no additional cost to local taxpayers.

Sinclair said the County Commission was not responsible for teacher raises, but animosity was recently shown to the local board following their refusal to approve a proposed two-percent raise.

The Budget Committee chairman said concerned citizens need to express their educational support to state leaders.