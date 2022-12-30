Obion County Budget Committee Chairman Says Board Made Progressive Moves in 2022

Obion County Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. says the past twelve months has brought some productive progress to the county.

Sinclair applauded the Budget Committee, and full Commission, for the support to help local towns and cities with needed projects.(AUDIO)

The Budget Chairman said the establishment of a Tourism Committee will also be beneficial to all of the county.(AUDIO)

While the county government ends the year in a good financial standing, Sinclair said caution must be taken going into the new year.(AUDIO)