Obion County Budget Committee member Ricky Boyd said the recent impact of the coronavirus has not been good for the county.

Boyd addressed fellow board members at the end of Monday’s meeting at the County Mayor’s Office. (AUDIO)

In a call for safety, Boyd said it was very important for local residents to wear a mask going forward. (AUDIO)

Monday’s report by the Tennessee Department of Health indicated Obion County with 200 active cases.

The report stated 1,688, or 88-percent of the total positive cases in the county since March 28th, are now considered recovered.