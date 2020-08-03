A request by Obion County’s Director of Schools, to increase the pay of teachers, was voted down on Monday.

Director Tim Watkins addressed the Budget Committee, in hopes of securing a two-percent increase for county educators.

Presenting information to the committee, Watkins said Obion County teachers are near the bottom locally in generated salaries.

With a two-percent insurance increase coming in January, Watkins said local teachers will actually take a cut in pay this year if a raise is not granted.

Budget Committee member Terry Roberts addressed wasted spending by the county, and made a request to advance the issue to the full legislative board.

After Roberts and Alan Nohsey made motions to advance the teacher pay raise to the full commission, Budget members Ricky Boyd and Ralph Puckett both voted “no”, with chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. refusing to cast a vote.