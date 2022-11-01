Obion County Businesses, Industries and Individuals to be Honored on Thursday Night

A celebration of accomplishments, including business, industry and agriculture, will take place in Union City on Thursday night.

The annual Joint Economic Development Corporation banquet will be held to recognize and honor community efforts over the past year.

Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the event.(AUDIO)

Joint Economic Development Corporation CEO Lindsay Frilling announced this years guest speaker.(AUDIO)

Included in the award presentations will be the Business of the Year, Industry of the Year, Ag Business of the Year and a Healthcare Award.