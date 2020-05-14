The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is having an impact on the Obion County Cancer Agency.

Director Lorraine Gossett told Thunderbolt News the fear and guidelines associated with the virus, has impacted fund raising for the organization.

Due to the inability of teams to hold their fundraisers, Ms. Gossett said the Walk of Hope event has been given a new date in September.

Until additional revenue can be raised for the Cancer Agency, Ms. Gossett said funds will be available to assist those in need.

Anyone who would like to submit a donation to the Obion County Cancer Agency can contact Ms. Gossett at the office on Perkins Street.