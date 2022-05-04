Obion County Casts 1,498 Votes in May Primary

Unofficial number indicate 1,498 votes cast ballots in Obion County for the May Primary.

The voting numbers included both early voting and election day voting on Tuesday.

In the race for District Attorney General, it was Robert “Rusty” Young the Fourth receiving 633 votes, and Adam Nelson tallying 520.

With the combined number of votes in Weakley County, Nelson now advances to the August Election to face Independent candidate Collin Johnson.

In the race for the Obion County Commission seats for District 5, it was Harris Pitts, James Beasley and Shane Sanford earning the three seats on the board.

Pitts led the way with 210 votes, followed by Beasley with 143 and Sanford 139.

Also receiving votes was Taylor Pierce 137, Paul Albright 127 and Brent Work 104.