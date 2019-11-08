A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards are given to schools that have had no reported unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the previous school year.

The selected schools have also displayed an overall positive effort to teach, expect, and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship at their particular contests.

The schools that received this prestigious award were nominated by local officials associations and other member schools.

In Obion County, Obion County Central was nominated in Class-2A, and South Fulton received a nomination in Class-A.

In Class-A, Dresden High School and Halls High School received nominations, with Westview and Memphis University School nominated in Class-2A.