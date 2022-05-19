Obion County Central Announces Top Two Graduating Seniors

Obion County Central High School has announced this year’s Salutatorian and Valedictorian.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Harly Gantt is the Salutatorian, while Annabella Wooten was the top in the class as Valedictorian.

Miss Gant plans to attend UT-Martin following graduation, while Miss Wooten will be attending Union University.

Obion County Central will hold graduation ceremonies Friday night at 7:30.

Photos of the honored students have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.