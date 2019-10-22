Obion County Central Rebels basketball tickets will go on sale this week.

Starting Thursday, previous reserved chair back season tickets holders can purchase their tickets thru October 31st.

On November 1st, any remaining chair back seats can be purchased by the general public, as well as general admission season tickets.

The cost of the reserved chair back seats are $85 for the year, with general admission season tickets at $55.

Tickets can be purchased at the main office of the high school from 8:30 until 3:00 on Monday thru Friday.