The Obion County Central Cheer Teams have earned their spot again in the National and World competitions.

Cheer coach Chastity Homra said the qualifying came from their performance this past Saturday, at the Mid-South Regionals at Southaven, Mississippi.

Ms. Homra said she was extremely happy for the Game Day Team, who has experienced some hardships in their preparations.

Ms. Homra told Thunderbolt News about the opportunity, and the schedule, as they advance to Orlando, Florida in February.

Despite the qualifying now behind the cheer teams, Ms. Homra said much work is now in-store in advance of the national stage.

Obion County Central won the National cheer title in 2017, and last year placed in the Top-10 in both the National and World competitions.