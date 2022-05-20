Obion County Central Chooses Pickard As New Baseball Coach

Obion County Central High School has hired a new baseball coach.

Former Gibson County and Trenton Peabody coach Matthew Pickard, became the 11th baseball coach in school history this week.

Pickard attended high school in Trenton, where he played baseball, basketball and was a member of the 2014 Class-2A State Championship football team.

He attended Union University on a baseball scholarship, and began coaching at the school after an injury ended his playing career.

Pickard earned a bachelor’s degree in Special Education at Union, and a Master of Science in Education degree at Arkansas State.

Along with his role as baseball coach, Pickard will serve as a special education teacher.