Obion County Central Fishermen Advance to National Tournament

Four Obion County Central bass team members are headed to the National Major League Fishing Tournament.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the team of Evan McCloud and Jayden Robbins, along with Jon-Paul McTurner and Harrison Carson, earned their spot in Saturday’s national qualifier fishing tournament at Pickwick Landing.

In competition with 57 boats from all over the South, McCloud and Robbins claimed second place honors with 12-pounds and one-ounce.

They fished the event with boat captain Travis McCloud.

McTurner and Carson, with boat captain Jeremy Carson, claimed 5th place honors with a catch of 6-pounds and 4-ounces.

The Obion County Central anglers will now represent the school during the National Finals at LaCrosse, Wisconsin during the summer of 2023.

