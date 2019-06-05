Members of the Obion County Central Fishing Team were recognized at Monday’s school board meeting.

Coach Will Simmons introduced Matthew Cummings, Conner Terry, Drake Hamilton and J.T. McClain.

The recognition follows Cummings and Terry winning the state Student Angler Championship on May 1st at Kentucky Lake.

During the tournament, Hamilton also captured the “Big Bass” honors with a four-pound eleven-ounce fish.

During the meeting, Coach Simmons thanked the board members for their support.

Simmons said Cummings and Terry will fish in the National Championship as a qualifying team, with other Obion County members fishing in the “open” tournament.