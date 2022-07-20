Obion County Central Football Hoping to Build on Last Season’s Record

The Obion County Central Rebels are hoping to build on last season’s growth.

Under the direction of new football coach Justin Palmer, the Rebels posted a record of (4-6), and showed vast improvements on the field.

During practice this week in Troy, coach Palmer talked about his group of players and coaches.(AUDIO)

Coach Palmer said he feels the returning players can build, and add, to what was achieved from the past season.(AUDIO)

Obion County Central will open the season with three straight home games, starting on August 19th when they face Gibson County.