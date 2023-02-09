Obion County Central Football Standout Makes College Decision

Obion County Central football standout Johnny Light will continue his playing days in the Show-Me state.

During a signing ceremony in Troy on Wednesday, Light announced he will continue his football career and education at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.

In four years as running back for the Rebels, Light rushed for 3,172 yards and scored 32 touchdowns.

This past season, Light was named the Region 4A Most Valuable Player, and was also selected All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Following the ceremony at Central, Light told Thunderbolt Sports about his decision to choose the Lions.(AUDIO)

Light said he will continue to play running back in college.(AUDIO)

A highlight from Light came this past season, when he carried the football a state record 56 times, for 325 yards and four touchdowns, in a playoff win at Memphis Melrose.

Photos from the signing ceremony have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.