Obion County Central Girl’s Cross Country Wins Meet

The Obion Country Central High School cross country team ran Tuesday in the Dresden Cross Country Invitational.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the girl’s team placed 1st in the run.

Olyvia Underwood was the overall winner, and Kelvia Campbell bringing home the Anchor Award.

The team includes:

Front row l-r: Ella Sergerson, Emma Waites, McKayden McClure, Kelvia Campbell, Emeri Lee

Back l-r: Ella Cagle, Bethany Pate, Klicey Campbell, Katie Frazier, Hannah Clark, Norah Kendall, Olyvia Underwood