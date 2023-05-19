Obion County Central Graduation Services Moved Indoors; Tickets Required to Attend

Due to the possibility of rain, the Obion County Central High School graduation services tonight have been moved indoors.

Graduation will now take place at 7:30 in the gymnasium, and tickets will be required to attend.

School officials say no bags, or purses, will be allowed in the building unless they are medically necessary.

Bags will be subject to a search.

Attendees will also be wanded by security and law enforcement officers.

Handicap parking will be available.

All traffic will enter and exit using Bright Street, next to First Citizens Bank.