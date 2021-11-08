Obion County Central Has Good Showing at State Cross Country Meet

The Obion County Central High School Lady Rebels cross country team competed in the TSSAA State Cross Country Championship last Friday in Hendersonville.

Olyvia Underwood placed 25th in the Class-3A Girls 5000 Meter Run with a finish of 20:50.95.

Following Underwood, Brylee Brown placed 55th, Alexus Hooper placed 72nd, Emma Waites placed 83rd, Kelvia Campbell, placed 97th, Olivia Seals placed 126th, and Journey Beasley placed 138th

There were 235 runners participating in the state meet.

In team competition, Obion County Central won 7th place, overall, out of 30 teams.