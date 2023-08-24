Obion County Central Looking for Win at Westview

The Obion County Central Rebels look to run their record to (2-0) when they travel to face Westview on Friday night.

The Rebels are coming off of an opening game 42-14 win at Lake County.

Due to this week’s heat and humidity, coach Justin Palmer said some changes were made to get in the needed practices.(AUDIO)

Despite their season opening loss to Dresden, coach Palmer said the Chargers have a good football team.

He said a key to winning will be defense against the Westview passing game and Donteze Joy.(AUDIO)

Kickoff for the Rebels at Chargers game at Hardy Graham Stadium will begin at 8:00, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 7:30.