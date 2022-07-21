Obion County Central Marching Band Preparing for Season

Preparation for this years performances by the Obion County Central Marching Band is now underway.

Band members are working daily on a new field presentation for the upcoming school year.

Assistant band director Tucker Pounds told Thunderbolt News about the ongoing band camp.(AUDIO)

Pounds said the camp is essential to having each member prepared for the marching and playing.(AUDIO)

Photos from a band practice session have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.