Obion County Central Principal Barry Kendall to Retire in June

Obion County Central principal Barry Kendall will retire in June, after 28 years in the field of education.

Kendall recently made the announcement, following his career as an educator, coach and administrator.

Kendall told Thunderbolt News about his beginning at Obion County Central.(AUDIO)

Following a stint in Troy, Kendall accepted a new role in Newbern.(AUDIO)

Kendall said changes within his family prompted the decision to step down.(AUDIO)

Kendall said his plans call for June 15th to be his last day in the school system.