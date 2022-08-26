Obion County Central Rebels Football Looking for 2-0 Start to Season
The Obion County Central Rebels will play host tonight to the Lake County Falcons.
The Rebels posted a big 56-19 win over Gibson County on opening night, while the Falcons lost at home to Union City, 62-14.
Coach Justin Palmer said last week’s win by Obion County was a big confidence booster for the team.(AUDIO)
This week, coach Palmer said the Rebels will be facing a good football team.
Kickoff of the Lake County at Obion County Central game will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:30.