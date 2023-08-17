Obion County Central Rebels Hoping to Build on Recent Success

The Obion County Central Rebels are hoping to build on last season’s success as they open their football season on Friday night.

Coach Justin Palmer’s team advanced to the second round of the Class-4A playoffs, and finished with a (6-6) record.

Coach Palmer said he was excited about his group of players this year.(AUDIO)

The Rebels will travel this week to Tiptonville to face the Lake County Falcons.

Coach Palmer said he feels the Falcons will be a big test for the season opener.(AUDIO)

Kickoff of the Rebels and Falcons game will begin at 7:00, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:30.