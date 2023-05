Obion County Central has named their Top-10 senior students for the year.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Tessa Bishop, Kinleigh Cook, Bryson Dunn, Cameron Edwards, Avery Hill, Ashton Lewis, Lani Taylor, Janie Roberts, Raanan Sellers (rah-non), and Ali Beth Worrell were honored for their academic achievements.

A photo of the honored group has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.