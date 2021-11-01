Obion County Central Season Basketball Tickets Go On Sale

Season tickets for Obion County Central basketball will go on sale on Tuesday.

Previous reserved chair back tickets holders, from the pre-COVID seating chart, may purchase their seats through November 9th.

Following this date, any remaining chair back seats can be purchased, as well as general admission season tickets.

The cost for a reserved chair seat is $85 for the year, with general admission set at $65.

Chairs and season tickets can be purchased at the main office at Obion County Central from 8:30 until 3:00.