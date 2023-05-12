Obion County Central Soccer to Host Regional Match on Tuesday

Playing in their first championship since 2013, the Obion County Central High School Rebel Soccer team defeated Crocket County 1-0 to claim the 2023 TSSAA Division 1 Class14-2A District Championship.

The Rebels now advance to the Regional tournament and will be hosting Lexington on Tuesday at 5:30.

As well as securing the district championship, the team brought home a few more achievements.

Daniel Johnston, head coach for the Rebels soccer team, was named the District Coach of the Year.

Two members of the team were awarded All District titles: Avery Hill and Diego Avila Ochoa.

Four members of the team were awarded All Tournament titles: Kail Leake, Juan Sanchez, Nery Avila Ochoa, and Hector Corona.

Avery Hill was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year.