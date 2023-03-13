Obion County Central, South Fulton Seniors to Take Part in Local Job Fair

The success of a Career Fair at Obion County Central last year, has now prompted a planned Job Fair for this month.

Obion County Central Counselor Heather Kendall, said area businesses are needing workers, and are looking for soon to be graduating students.

Ms. Kendall said senior students, from both Central and South Fulton, will now take part in the Job Fair on March 30th in Troy.(AUDIO)

Ms. Kendall said approximately 225 students from both high school’s will take part in the Job Fair, with mock interview training also provided in advance.

She said the event will be a great opportunity for students to meet and talk with local employers.(AUDIO)

Ms. Kendall said she hopes to exceed the 40 area businesses that participated last year.

Anyone wanting to take part in the Job Fair can contact Obion County Central High School, or register on their website at ocschools.com.