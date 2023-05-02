Obion County Central Student Awarded “Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship)

An Obion County Central High School student has been honored.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said senior Alex Carpenter has been awarded the “Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship” by the University of Tennessee.

The award is offered to one student from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties, who exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, community service and the Volunteer Spirit.

The scholarship covers full tuition and fees for all four years.

Included in his accolades is serving as an American Legion Boys State Representative, Beta Club President and Senior Class President, being voted as Mr. Obion County Central High School, and earning the 4-H All-Star Award, which is the highest award presented to a Tennessee 4H member.