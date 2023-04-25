Obion County Central Student Earns Trip to Washington D.C.
An Obion County Central High School Junior has earned a trip to Washington, DC.
School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Taylor Warren, was selected as the 2023 Cooperative Creative Writing delegate from Obion County.
Taylor will be one of four students representing the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation in Washington, for the annual Washington Youth Tour this June.
She is the daughter of Scotty and Lana Warren of Union City.