Obion County Central Student Selected to Governor’s School for Ag Sciences

An Obion County High School junior has been given the opportunity to attend the UT-Martin Governor’s School for Agriculture Sciences.

16 year old Kylie Hutchison was selected to participate in the school, which will take place from May 28th thru June 24th.

The UT-Martin school joins Penn State, and Virginia Polytechnic and State University, as the only three Governor School’s for Agriculture in the United States.

Studies focus on the topics of Precision Agriculture and Veterinary Science, and provide hands-on projects and broad overviews of agriculture and natural resources.

Following graduation, Ms. Hutchison said her plans are to attend UT-Martin for the vet tech program, then Mississippi State to become a veterinarian.

She is the current Future Farmers of America chapter president at Obion County Central, and the daughter of Stacy and Joyce Hutchison.