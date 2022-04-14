Obion County Central Student Wins Congressional Art Contest

An Obion County Central High School student will have their artwork displayed at the United States Capitol for one year.

Ashton Martin was named the overall winner of the U.S. Congressional Art Competition this week.

Martin’s winning work was announced by Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff during a reception at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center.

Congress Kustoff said he looked forward to seeing Ashton’s art work displayed in the halls of the Capitol, where lawmakers and thousands of visitors will walk past it each day.

Photos of the winning artwork and the reception have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.