Five Obion County Central High School students were recognized by the Union City Kiwanis Club.

The November recognitions went to:

Freshman – Jake Underwood

Sophomore – Kelvia Campbell

Junior – Sara Beth Key

Senior – Bylee Brown

And the “Student Achiever of the Month” went to Jagger McClain.

A photo of the honored students has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.