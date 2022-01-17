Obion County Central Students Recognized for ACT Scores

Seven Obion County Central High School students will have their names placed on the “ACT Tree of Excellence”.

School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said Amilia Simmons, Annabella Wooten, Isabella Knox, Shaylee Bonsness, Kail Leake, Eli Jowers and Bodie McWherter have all achieved a 30-or-better score on the ACT exam.

For their achievement, the students names will be engraved on the plaque, which hangs in the main lobby of the high school.

A photo of the honored students has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.