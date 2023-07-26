Obion County Central Students Return to Classes on Tuesday

Students in the Obion County School System will return to the classroom on Tuesday.

Director of School’s Tim Watkins told Thunderbolt News about the anticipated enrollment of students this year.(AUDIO)

With the opening day on Tuesday, Director Watkins urged motorists to watch for stopping and starting school buses.

Professional Development will begin this morning at Obion County Central for all teachers and staff, with Thursday to include an all-day session at the high school in Troy.