Obion County Central to Begin Football Season With New Head Coach

The Obion County Central Rebels will travel to Gibson County on Friday, in their first game under new head football coach Justin Palmer.

The Rebels return to the field after a (1-8) season last year.

Their only win came in Week 1, when they posted a 23-12 win over the Pioneers at Troy.

Coach Palmer says this is a new year for the football program, and he anticipates a good game between the two teams.(AUDIO)

Going into Week 1, Coach Palmer said he has been very pleased with the work and improvement by his players during the Summer practices.(AUDIO)

Broadcast of the Obion County at Gibson County football game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting at 6:30.